Previous American diplomat asks US to stop supplying Israel with weapons to kill Palestinians

(MENAFN) During a rally in southern Turkey in solidarity with Palestinians, a former US diplomat and army colonel advocated for the suspension of US financial aid and the supply of weapons to Israel.



Participants in the large "Freedom Convoy for Palestine," which was organized by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), demonstrated against Israel's attacks on Palestine in front of the Incirlik Air Base, which is home to several US military installations in the southern city of Adana. The convoy departed from Istanbul on Sunday.



In front of the airbase, which is home to the US Air Force 39th Air Wing Command, assembled supporters of the convoy along with representatives and members of civil society organizations from numerous Turkish towns.



Mary Annette Wright, a 77-year-old retired US Army colonel and former US diplomat, was one of the demonstrators. She told a Turkish news agency that she had left the US government 20 years prior because she opposed the war in Iraq and that ever since then, she had been collaborating with organizations worldwide to oppose US policies "that kill people around the world."



"We don't want any more killing. And it's the US partner, Israel, that's causing the killing. So it's up to the US to really talk strongly to Israel and stop giving them weapons that are killing the Palestinians. Israel rejects a cease-fire because they want to continue to kill more and more innocent civilians in Gaza. That's their purpose. They want to continue the war, to continue the killing. And that's terrible, and the US is protecting them doing that," she stated.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107384692