Anaklia Port Project Developing According To Plan, No Delays In Deadlines, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Monday said the Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was developing“according to the plan” and“none of the deadlines” were being exceeded, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also spoke about the project while detailing the ₾28.5 billion ($10) state budget for 2024 last week, saying a total of ₾70 million ($25) would be provided for the construction of the port, with ₾50 million ($18) of the sum to be invested in 2024 and ₾20 million ($7) allocated this year.

He said the Government would announce the winning investor in December to January, while the construction of the port would start in March to April.