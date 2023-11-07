               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Anaklia Port Project Developing According To Plan, No Delays In Deadlines, Minister Says


11/7/2023 12:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Monday said the Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was developing“according to the plan” and“none of the deadlines” were being exceeded, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also spoke about the project while detailing the ₾28.5 billion ($10) state budget for 2024 last week, saying a total of ₾70 million ($25) would be provided for the construction of the port, with ₾50 million ($18) of the sum to be invested in 2024 and ₾20 million ($7) allocated this year.

He said the Government would announce the winning investor in December to January, while the construction of the port would start in March to April.

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107382585

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search