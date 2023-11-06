Yemen's Houthis Launch Bomb-Laden Drones Towards Israel: Spokesman

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Nov 7 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi militia, said yesterday that, they had launched bomb-laden drones towards various targets in Israel.

“We launched a batch of drones over the past few hours, at various targets in Israel,” the militia's military spokesman, Yehya Sarea, said in a statement, aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

“As a result of the operation we carried out, movement at the targeted bases and airports in Israel stopped for several hours,” Sarea said, adding, the attacks would continue until Israel stops its“offensive against our brothers in Gaza.”

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have claimed that, their drones and missiles have the capability to cross the distance between Yemen and Israel, which is more than 2,000 km away, and hit the targets.

This is the fifth operation claimed by the Iran-backed militia, since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on Oct 7.

There has been no official confirmation of the incidents from Israel.– NNN-SABA

