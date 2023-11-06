Türkiye Continues Efforts To Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Türkiye continues efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through diplomatic means, Trend reports.

On November 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversations with his colleagues from the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, Hanke Bruins Slot and Jan Lipavsky, Diplomatic sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks, the Turkish minister emphasized the importance of declaring an urgent ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian front and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. The minister said that joint action is needed to prevent the negative consequences of this conflict for the region.

During the negotiations, Hakan Fidan, who also touched upon the situation in Ukraine, emphasized the importance of resuming the grain corridor.