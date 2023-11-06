Türkiye Continues Efforts To Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Türkiye continues
efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through
diplomatic means, Trend reports.
On November 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held
telephone conversations with his colleagues from the Netherlands
and the Czech Republic, Hanke Bruins Slot and Jan Lipavsky,
Diplomatic sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
During the talks, the Turkish minister emphasized the importance
of declaring an urgent ceasefire on the Israeli-Palestinian front
and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. The
minister said that joint action is needed to prevent the negative
consequences of this conflict for the region.
During the negotiations, Hakan Fidan, who also touched upon the
situation in Ukraine, emphasized the importance of resuming the
grain corridor.
