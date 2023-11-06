Security Operation Kills Four Soldiers, Three Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- At least four soldiers of Pakistan army, including an officer, and three militants were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Terah Valley of KPK on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and as a result three militants were killed while three others received injuries.

The ISPR confirmed that during an intense exchange of fire three soldiers and an officer of the Pakistan army were killed.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military said. "Armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost," it added.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom, saying that they sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism until it was completely eradicated from the country.

The incident comes at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out security operations against foreign and local militants in Balochistan and KPK provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The operations are a result of the rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year.

Earlier on Friday, at least 14 soldiers were killed when two vehicles belonging to security forces were ambushed by terrorists in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (end)

sbk







MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107381875