ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCES NEW SOFTWARE INNOVATIONS DESIGNED TO ACCELERATE DIGITAL PRACTICE TRANSFORMATION

AlignTM Oral Health Suite, including future collaboration with X-Ray Insights, will aid doctors in identifying and educating patients on oral health conditions and improve their oral health. iTero-exocad ConnectorTM upcoming release will optimize doctor and lab collaboration and productivity by streamlining case communication in a single channel on the MyiTeroTM portal.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, has introduced new software innovations to accelerate digital practice transformation.

The AlignTMOral Health Suite is an intuitive and visually engaging digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations and drive dental treatment acceptance*. It offers a modern approach to dental examinations, featuring an innovative clinical framework that empowers doctors and their clinic staff to conduct comprehensive oral health assessments via a single scan using patient-friendly terminology, and providing a highly engaging patient-centric experience.

Available on the iTero ElementTM Plus Series, the Align Oral Health Suite covers a broad range of dental health conditions necessary for patients to better understand their oral health and enables doctors to create and share a custom oral health report, capturing the treatment recommendations discussed during the patient consultation. It integrates iTero diagnostic aid and visualization tools, such as iTero NIRI, iTero Occlusogram, iTero TimeLapse and Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro, into a single interface chairside on the iTero scanner and is available on the MyiTero portal.

Align also announced X-Ray Insights technology designed to streamline X-ray assessments, improve patient communication, and enhance the digital treatment experience.

“AI-driven oral health assessment tools, like X-Ray Insights, discern data and enhance doctor-patient conversations, treatment option evaluation, and shared decision-making regarding oral health conditions and dental treatment options,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer.“It goes beyond digital orthodontics and supports oral health assessments by generating a digital image of oral health findings, improving patient communication and helping increase practice growth.”

“X-Ray Insights creates next level clinical assessment tools that help doctors identify, visualize, and educate patients about, their oral health conditions,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align Technology Senior Vice President, Global Clinical.“Powered by AI algorithms to evaluate dental radiographic images for caries, calculus, periapical radiolucencies, and bone loss, X-Ray Insights offers doctors the flexibility to identify and visualize these conditions chairside, which helps elevate patient communication and increase dental treatment acceptance.”

Further supporting the goal of providing an end-to-end treatment workflow and accelerating digital practice transformation, the latest iTero-exocad ConnectorTM release optimizes doctor and lab collaboration and productivity by streamlining case communication in a single secure channel, that enables time-saving and increased productivity. iTero-exocad Connector integrates iTero intraoral camera and NIRI images within exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software and allows dental professionals to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth. Clinics will be able to share files related to their case with their lab, helping streamline collaboration and drive consistent outcomes.

“The combination of the iTero scanner and exocad software capabilities creates more value for my practice. The new feature which enables the sharing of additional files such as images and videos with my lab, all via one portal, makes our work together better and easier,” said Dr. Jan Einfeldt, a general dentist at Staplehurst Dental Practice, Staplehurst, Kent, United Kingdom, who participated in the limited market release.“With more information, such as intraoral camera images and iTero NIRI images, my dental technician can design restorations with more efficiency and we can reduce remakes, ultimately providing a better experience for my patients.”

“These new innovations highlight Align's commitment to accelerating digital practice transformation through the Align Digital Platform,” said Karim Boussebaa, Align Technology Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the iTero scanner and services business.“Doctors will now be able to perform a comprehensive oral health assessment chairside with the Align Oral Health Suite,TM** which provides patients with a full digital experience from the first visit – helping engage them in their oral health journey – and doctors and labs will experience improved, streamlined communication with iTero-exocad Connector”.

*Subject to healthcare provider's professional judgment

**Both the Align Oral Health Suite and the latest iTero-exocad connector are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2023. For availability in the market, please contact the local Align marketing representative.

X-Ray Insights is based on dentalXrai technology and will be in Limited Market Release in 2023 with select EU customers. Align acquired privately-held dentalXrai GmbH in July 2022.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTeroTM intraoral scanners and services, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 252 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 16.4 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital PlatformTM, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.