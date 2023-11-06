Blinken In Turkey Discusses Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Topics of the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara included the issue of supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russian aggression.

The U.S. Secretary of State said this on Monday, Ukrinform reports with reference to the press service of the U.S. Department of State.

“We talked about the important work that we're doing in support of Ukraine,” Blinken said at a meeting with the press.

In this context, he stressed that“Türkiye has played a critical role over the last couple of years, particularly with Black Sea Grain Initiative and trying to get food out of Ukraine,” as well as supporting its electricity grid.”

The U.S. Secretary of State called the conversation with the Turkish colleague“good, lengthy, and productive” that covered a lot of important issues.

As Ukrinform reported, following the talks in Ankara, the U.S. Secretary of State called it a success that the conflict between Israel and Hamas did not spread across the entire region.

Photo: AA