Defense Forces Repel Russia's Assault Actions In Six Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, 57 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield. The Defense Force of Ukraine have repelled Russian assault actions in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 57 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 10 airstrikes, carried out 24 attacks using multiples launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the report says.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka of Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of Luhansk region, where 15 attacks were repelled. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults near Bohdanivka and Khromove of Donetsk region, where three attacks were repelled. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke settlements. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske.

In the Maryinka direction, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka - 18 attacks were repelled. About 10 settlements in Donetsk region were subjected to artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the Staromaiorske district. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks - near Chervone, Robotyne, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky of Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

Throughout the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched five strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and one strike on their anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit three enemy artillery units, one command post and one manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster.

As reported by Ukrinform, from February 24, 2022 to November 6, 2023, the Russian army lost about 305,970 troops in Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff