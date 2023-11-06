Azerbaijani FM Discusses Multilateral Co-Op Agenda With Romanian Senate Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Within the framework of an official visit to Romania, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Senate Chairman of Romania's Parliament Nicolae Ciuca, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as the current situation in the region and the world were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Bayramov noted that Romania was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence, and last year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, stressed the role of mutual visits, contacts, including parliamentary diplomacy, in the development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries over the years. It was emphasized that it is necessary to develop the existing legal framework between the two countries in order to further expand the relations.

He noted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as the existence of mutually beneficial cooperation based on support and solidarity within regional and international organizations.

The sides emphasized the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania in a number of areas, stressed the importance of further expansion of cooperation, in particular, in increasing trade turnover, economy, energy, transport, tourism, agriculture, etc., and drew attention to the potential of cooperation in the field of alternative energy and digital development.

During the meeting, the Romanian side was informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's reconstruction, reintegration and peacebuilding activities. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that favorable conditions have been created in the region for reintegration, as well as promotion of the peace agenda, in particular after the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan on September 19-20 this year in the Karabakh region, which put an end to the presence of illegal formations of Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan. It was noted that despite the existing difficulties and challenges, Azerbaijan intends to continue taking practical steps for the normalization and peace process with Armenia.

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, recalling the meetings held last year as Prime Minister of Romania with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and in October this year as Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament with President of Azerbaijan Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, noted that the discussion of the prospects of development of bilateral relations within the framework of such contacts contributes to the cooperation. It was noted that Romania supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

