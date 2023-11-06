Azerbaijani FM Discusses Multilateral Co-Op Agenda With Romanian Senate Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Within the
framework of an official visit to Romania, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Senate Chairman of Romania's
Parliament Nicolae Ciuca, the Foreign Ministry told Trend .
Bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as the current situation in the
region and the world were discussed at the meeting.
Minister Bayramov noted that Romania was one of the first
countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence, and last year
marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two
countries, stressed the role of mutual visits, contacts, including
parliamentary diplomacy, in the development of strategic
partnership relations between the two countries over the years. It
was emphasized that it is necessary to develop the existing legal
framework between the two countries in order to further expand the
relations.
He noted the successful development of bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and Romania, as well as the existence of
mutually beneficial cooperation based on support and solidarity
within regional and international organizations.
The sides emphasized the strategic partnership between
Azerbaijan and Romania in a number of areas, stressed the
importance of further expansion of cooperation, in particular, in
increasing trade turnover, economy, energy, transport, tourism,
agriculture, etc., and drew attention to the potential of
cooperation in the field of alternative energy and digital
development.
During the meeting, the Romanian side was informed in detail
about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict
period, Azerbaijan's reconstruction, reintegration and
peacebuilding activities. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that
favorable conditions have been created in the region for
reintegration, as well as promotion of the peace agenda, in
particular after the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by
Azerbaijan on September 19-20 this year in the Karabakh region,
which put an end to the presence of illegal formations of Armenian
armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan. It was noted that
despite the existing difficulties and challenges, Azerbaijan
intends to continue taking practical steps for the normalization
and peace process with Armenia.
Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca, recalling the meetings held last
year as Prime Minister of Romania with President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, and in October this year as Chairman of the Senate of
the Parliament with President of Azerbaijan Milli Majlis Sahiba
Gafarova, noted that the discussion of the prospects of development
of bilateral relations within the framework of such contacts
contributes to the cooperation. It was noted that Romania supports
Azerbaijan's efforts to establish peace and security in the South
Caucasus.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
