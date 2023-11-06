Arunachal Pradesh Agri Mktg Board & Lulu Hypermarket Join Hands To Promote Export Of Agri Products From State

(MENAFN- KNN India) Itanagar, Nov 6 (KNN) The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed an MoU M/s Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai to promote export of agriculture and allied sector products from the state.

The MoU was signed on the side-lines of the World Food India 2023 event in New Delhi. The MoU was signed by CEO of APAMB Okit Paling, and CMD of M/s Lulu Hypermarkets LLC Zulfikar Kadavath, in the presence of key stakeholders, industry leaders and government officials, highlighting the importance of this partnership in promoting agricultural trade and boosting the economy.

As per reports, the MoU will primarily covers the export of orange, pumpkin and some other products from the state to the Gulf countries through the extensive network of Lulu Hypermarkets.

The three-day World Food India event was held as part of the International Year of Millets (IYoM) activities, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

M/s Lulu Hypermarkets, known for their global presence and commitment to quality, will work closely with APAMB to facilitate the export of a diverse range of agriculture and allied sector products from the state. The collaboration aims to foster economic growth, boost export and enhance the overall well-being of the farmers.

“This MoU signifies a milestone in our efforts to promote and support our agricultural community. Collaborating with M/s Lulu Hypermarkets will not only provide a platform for our farmers to showcase their products on a global scale but also contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the region,” Paling said.

He added that this MoU is the result of continuous negotiation between APAMB and Lulu Group since the launch of organic orange from Arunachal Pradesh in Lulu Hypermarket at Dubai on December 1, 2022, during the visit of a team of officers from Arunachal Pradesh.

