President Putin and Equatorial Guinea's Leader Strengthen Diplomatic Ties in Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a significant meeting with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who embarked on an official visit to Moscow. The discussions commenced with a private exchange, followed by international consultations involving delegations from both nations.



Among the key decisions reached during the talks was Moscow's commitment to reopening the Russian embassy in Malabo, the capital city of Equatorial Guinea. President Obiang hailed this move as of paramount importance, emphasizing its potential to foster political development not only within Equatorial Guinea but also across Central Africa.



President Obiang also underscored the criticality of collaboration on security matters in the Gulf of Guinea, highlighting that the free trade zone of Central Africa is susceptible to acts of terrorism. He expressed a keen interest in deepening the partnership in defense of their respective nations.



Additionally, President Obiang extended an invitation to host the next Russia-Africa summit in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, provided the annual event takes place on the African continent. He assured that his country possesses the necessary infrastructure to successfully host such a significant gathering.



In a notable revelation, President Obiang mentioned that the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has not ratified the treaty of the International Criminal Court. This signifies that President Putin could personally attend such an event, further strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two nations.



President Putin acknowledged that this year commemorates the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Equatorial Guinea. He warmly referred to President Obiang as a trusted friend and noted the latter's numerous visits to Russia, underscoring the enduring bond between the two countries.



The meeting in Moscow stands as a testament to the shared commitment of Russia and Equatorial Guinea to deepen their diplomatic relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in various spheres, including politics, security, and regional collaborations. The reopening of the Russian embassy in Malabo signals a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral ties, with potential implications for broader geopolitical dynamics in Central Africa.



