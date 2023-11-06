Texas pizza restaurant owner, his family safely leave Gaza amid current conflict

(MENAFN) The owner of a pizza shop in Texas, along with his four brothers and nephew, who were previously stranded in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli bombardment since the October 7 Hamas attack, has successfully left Gaza.



He crossed the Rafah border into Egypt on Saturday, as reported by CNN, with confirmation from his wife, Haifa.



This family, who jointly owns Milano's Pizza in Waxahachie, located about 30 miles south of Dallas, is now on the path to returning to the United States.



While Hesham Kaoud, along with two of his brothers, managed to escape Gaza last week, his two remaining brothers and nephew are still in the conflict-stricken region.



When inquired whether she was calmed that her husband was safe, Haifa answered: “Sure, however, we are still waiting for the others.”



The remaining members of the Kaoud family originally hail from California and have been receiving vital assistance and support from the Los Angeles branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA). CAIR-LA has been actively advocating for the intervention of the Biden administration, lawmakers, and the U.S. embassies in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Jerusalem, and Cairo to ensure the safe evacuation of all Palestinian Americans who are currently stranded in Gaza.



Despite the successful rescue of nearly 300 American citizens over the past week, CAIR-LA has conveyed to a Turkish news agency that Palestinian Americans appear to be given a lower priority in evacuation efforts compared to their Israeli American counterparts.

