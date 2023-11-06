Adaptive Learning Market Size, Outlook, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global adaptive learning market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector with significant potential. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion, and it is projected to expand substantially, reaching an estimated US$ 13.1 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1311

Understanding Adaptive Learning

Adaptive learning is a critical component of educational and corporate systems. It utilizes system-based mechanisms to assess employee or student performance based on various attributes. Adaptive learning software uses a variety of techniques to evaluate a students unique strengths and needs based on their responses to the softwares questions.

Key Market Influencers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the adaptive learning market:

: Corporate training is a key driver of adaptive learning. This platform gathers data on employee development through various segments. It offers real-time learning opportunities to every employee, unlocking new avenues for market expansion. Employees can professionally study any subject, which is often challenging with traditional methods.: The education sector is evolving rapidly, encouraging manufacturers to innovate. The increasing deployment of adaptive software programs in schools and colleges is expected to benefit the adaptive learning market during the study period.: Nevertheless, the high initial cost of adopting adaptive learning solutions may limit the markets growth during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of adaptive learning solutions across various industries, particularly in education and corporate training. The closure of schools and workplaces due to the pandemic increased the demand for adaptive learning, as both individuals and organizations sought new ways to facilitate learning. Major companies have invested in upgrading learning software, further boosting demand for adaptive learning.

North America : North America is expected to dominate the adaptive learning market. The regions development and adoption of new technology, coupled with high disposable income and advancements in the education sector, contribute to its growth.

Regional AnalysisKey Market Competitors

Leading companies in the adaptive learning market include:



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US)

K12 (US)

Realizeit (US)

Cerego (US)

Imagine Learning (US)

Follett (US)

Knowre (US)

Fulcrum Labs (US)

Mathspace (Australia)

Impelsys (US)

DreamBox (US)

VitalSource (US)

CogBooks (UK)

ScootPad (US)

Area9 Lyceum (US)

Istation (US)

Wiley (US)

Curriculum Associates (UK)

Pearson (UK)

McGraw-Hill (US) Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global adaptive learning market is segmented based on delivery, deployment, model, end-use, and region:



Delivery :



Video



Voice



Text

Hybrid

Deployment :



Cloud



On-Premises

Others

Model :



Gamification



Big Data



Virtual Learning Model

Others

End-Use Industry :



Educational Institutes



Corporate Online Course Providers

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a reputable provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their mission is to assist clients in achieving their top-line and bottom-line objectives, ultimately enhancing their market share in todays competitive environment. Report Ocean is a reliable source for innovative market research reports, providing a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443021277/2796/2023-11-06T04:07:47