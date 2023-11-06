Almarai CEO Meets The Ministers Of Agriculture & Commerce Of The Sultanate Of Oman

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The CEO of Almarai Abdullah Al-Bader met in the Omani capital Muscat on Monday and Tuesday with the Minister of Agricultural and Fisheries, Dr. Saud Al Habsi, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, Qais Al-Yousef, and the President of the Consumer Protection Authority, Sulayem bin Ali al-Hakmani, and Vice-President of the Omani Investment Agency, Mulham bin Basheer Al-Jarf.

The CEO of Almarai reviewed the company's investments in the Sultanate of Oman and spoke with officials there about how to expand and enhance such holdings.

Almarai Company has been in the Omani market since 1988. It now employs more than 750 Omani citizens. The company is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company the largest food and beverage producer and distributor in the Middle East.

For more information, please visit our website .

Permalink