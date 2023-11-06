Tragedy Strikes Andhra Pradesh as Train Accident Death Toll Rises to 14

(MENAFN) In a devastating train accident that unfolded in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has now reached 14, with over two dozen passengers currently receiving medical treatment. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when two carriages derailed after one train was rear-ended by another in Vizianagaram district.



Biswajit Sahoo, the chief public relations officer of the East Coast Railway, a unit of Indian Railways, provided updates on the grim situation, stating, "A total of 14 people have lost their lives in the accident so far and around 50 others [were] injured, of which 29 people [were] admitted to the hospital and the rest have been discharged."



The first train was en route from Visakhapatnam to Palasa, in Andhra Pradesh, while the second was traveling from Vizianagaram to Rayagada, in the eastern Odisha state. Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw revealed that nine carriages of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train were pulled back to the previous station following the collision.



Preliminary assessments suggest that the accident may have been a result of human error. It transpired after the driver of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train overshot a signal, leading to a collision with the other train sharing the same track, explained Sourabh Prasad, divisional railway manager.



The tragic incident severely disrupted rail services, resulting in the cancellation of approximately 40 trains, with an equivalent number either partially cancelled or rescheduled, according to Mr. Sahoo. He further noted that efforts to carry out rescue and relief operations were expected to be completed by the evening, with repairs to the railway tracks underway.



In response to the devastating loss of lives and injuries incurred, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced compensation of one million rupees (USD12,000) for the families of those who lost their lives, along with 200,000 rupees for the injured. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for stringent safety measures within the country's extensive railway network.



MENAFN06112023000045015687ID1107377395