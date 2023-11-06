Temptation Island Queen Mouni Roy's Hot Pictures Go Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Mouni Roy sizzled the Internet with her latest bikini pictures shared on Instagram post. She wore a black and white polka-dotted swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

There is no denying that Mouni Roy is a fashion icon. The actress has often shown that her sense of style can make any clothing seem amazing.

Mouni recently posted a number of photos on her Instagram account showing her posing in a swimming pool.

She wore a black and white polka-dotted swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The carousel also had glimpses of sunset at the ocean, a grumpy-looking grey cat and a picture of the actress enjoying a ferry ride in front of the Taj Hotel in Colaba.

She captioned the post,“Are you guys watching #temtationisland yet? #sunday x.”

Mouni Roy is currently hosting the Temptation Island India

Disha Patani wrote,“Hottest.” Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji. A fan wrote,“HOTTIE .”



In 2018, Mouni debuted in Bollywood with Gold, starring alongside Akshay Kumar. Mouni starred in Ayan Mukerji's masterpiece, Brahmastra, last year.



She recently appeared with Jubin Nautiyal in the music video for the song "Dotara." With the popularity of her recently launched series Sultan of Delhi, Mouni is now having fun.