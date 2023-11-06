Qatar Beat Brazil To Clinch IHF Beach Handball Global Tour Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar was crowned the champions of the 2023 IHF Beach Handball Global Tour Finals after beating Brazil 2-1 at Al Gharafa beach court.

The Brazilian team took an early lead in the first half, finishing at 24-12, but the Qatari squad made a remarkable comeback in the second half, securing a 26-22 victory. A penalty shootout ultimately decided the winner, with the Qatari team prevailing 5-4, resulting in a 2-1 overall win.



Qatar Handball Association President Ahmed Al Shaabi presents the champions' trophy to Team Qatar captain Mohsen Al Yafei.

Meanwhile, in the match for third and fourth place, Denmark bested their Tunisian counterparts, securing a 2-0 victory. The presentation ceremony took place in the presence of Qatar Handball Association President Ahmed Al Shaabi, Secretary General Mohammed Jaber, and representatives of the International Handball Federation.

Qatar's beach Handball team reached the final after beating Tunisia 2-0 and Brazil 2-0. They suffered a 1-2 loss to Denmark.

In the women's division, Brazil claimed the title by defeating Poland 2-0 in the final.

China secured third place with a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in the third place play-off.