Opera Singer Fidan Hajiyeva To Give Concert In Barcelona

The Sala Aquarella Theater of Performing Arts in Barcelona will
host a solo concert of the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.
The concert program "Heroes of Victory" is timed to Azerbaijan's
Victory Day, which is celebrated on November 8, Azernews reports.
The concert will feature works by Azerbaijani classics, Spanish
and world authors.
The evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev was organized with the support of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain and the Azerbaijan State Committee on
Work with Diaspora.
Since 1996, mezzo-soprano Fidan Hajiyeva has been a leading
vocalist at Azerbaijan National Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater.
Hajiyeva became Baku's youngest performer of Carmen's role in
Georges Bizet's opera. Her leading roles include many in Verdi's
operas: Amneris in Aida, Azuchena in Il trovatore, Maddalena in
Rigoletto opera Flora in La traviata.
In 2015, Fidan Hajiyeva was awarded the title-People's Artist of
Azerbaijan for her contribution in the cultural field.
