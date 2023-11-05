King Meets US Secretary Of State, Calls For End To War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, called for an end to the war on Gaza and a humanitarian truce to ensure the sustainable delivery of aid to the strip, and the unimpeded work of international humanitarian agencies.

At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty called for stepping up international efforts to deliver food, water, medicine and fuel to Gaza without interruption, and support relief organisations working in the strip.

Noting that the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is by working towards a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the King warned that military or security solutions will not succeed.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's ongoing support for the Palestinian people in gaining their legitimate rights to establish a sovereign and independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert, as well as the secretary of state's accompanying delegation attended the meeting.