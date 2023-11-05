Explosion Derailed Passenger Train In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (NNN-APP) – A passenger train was derailed, after being hit by an improvised explosive device, in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province yesterday, Pakistan Railways said, in a statement.

The train, with 234 passengers and staff on board, was on its way to Sibi district, from Harnai district of the province, when one of its bogies was hit by the explosion, the statement said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, but the derailed bogie was damaged and detached from the train, the statement added.

The incident happened at 12:00 noon, local time, and the rail traffic remained suspended till 3:30 p.m., when the track was repaired and the affected train headed for its destination.

Police cordoned off the area, following the explosion, and an investigation was underway.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.– NNN-APP