Bell Helicopter Approved For $300M Iraq Sale

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Texas-based Bell Helicopter , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc ., has been approved for a possible $300-million military contract with Iraq.

Full statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (US DSCA) :

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Iraq of Bell Helicopter Contracted Logistics Support (CLS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of Iraq has requested to buy additional services, as indicated below, that will be added to a previously implemented case whose value was under the congressional notification threshold. The original FMS case, valued at $28 million, included a Bell Contracted Logistics Support (CLS) and Field Service Representative (FSR) contract. This notification is for the combined CLS and FSR maintenance support for the following Bell aircraft: three (3) 407 variants, 206B3, OH-58A/C Kiowa, Huey II and 505. Also included is U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; studies and surveys; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $300 million.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner.

The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Iraq's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the strength of its homeland defense. The Republic of Iraq will have no difficulty absorbing these services into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor will be Bell Helicopter Company, Fort Worth, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of four (4) additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Iraq for a duration of one (1) year to support CLS for Bell 505 aircraft. There are currently seven (7) U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Iraq that will stay an additional two (2) years to provide support for the contract option years for CLS and FSR service support for the three (3) 407 variants, 206B3, OH-58A/C and Huey II aircraft.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.

All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, [email protected] .

(Source: US DSCA)