Value Of EIB Climate Finance To Tajikistan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 6. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) provided $210 million in climate finance to
Tajikistan in 2022, Trend reports.
Data from EIB data reveals that the financing increased by 40
percent compared to 2021, when the bank provided climate finance of
$150 million to Tajikistan.
Over the period from 2015 to 2022, the EIB's total climate
finance commitment to Tajikistan amounted to $1.297 billion, with
varying annual allocations, including $149 million in 2015, $34
million in 2016, $232 million in 2017, $192 million in 2018, $116
million in 2019, and $214 million in 2020.
Climate finance plays a vital role in helping countries and
companies implement projects that contribute to preserving the
environment and curbing global warming.
As previously mentioned by a source at the bank, in Tajikistan,
similar to other countries in Central Asia, the EIB's operations
align with EU priorities, focusing on the support of sustainable
connectivity and the transition towards a sustainable,
climate-neutral growth model.
In the Central Asian region, the EIB's support for climate
action primarily targets financing green infrastructure projects,
including energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy transmission,
water supply, sanitation, and improving access to finance for local
SMEs.
