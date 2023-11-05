Four Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Kherson's Residential Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's shelling of residential areas in the city of Kherson, four civilians were injured.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Russian invaders attacked a neighborhood in Kherson, having hit residential houses.

“Four civilians received injuries in residential houses. They were provided with medical aid,” the report states.

A reminder that Russian troops again opened fire on the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. Explosions were heard in the central part of the city.