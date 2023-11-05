From Cyber Threats To Medical Breakthroughs, Baba Vanga's Cryptic Predictions For 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Even though Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic, passed away in 1996, her predictions are still the stuff of legend. Often dubbed the Nostradamus of the Balkans, she has become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists who claim that her forecasts foretold major global events long before they transpired. While her predictions have generated intrigue and fascination, it's essential to note that many of these claims are challenging to authenticate.

Baba Vanga is credited with having prophesied significant world events such as the 9/11 terror attacks, the demise of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster, and even the outcome of the Brexit referendum.

For the year 2024, Baba Vanga left behind seven prophecies, as reported by the Daily Star. Notably, one of her predictions alludes to an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow countryman in the upcoming year.

Moreover, she issued a caution about an uptick in terrorist activities across Europe, adding that a "big country" will undertake biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024.

In her third prophecy, Baba Vanga anticipates a substantial economic crisis that will reverberate across the global economy in the coming year. She attributes this downturn to mounting debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, the mystic prophesies an array of harrowing weather events and natural disasters, instilling a sense of foreboding.

Cybersecurity also finds its place in her predictions, with a forecast of an increase in cyber attacks, targeting critical infrastructure like power grids and water treatment facilities, thereby posing a significant national security threat.

On a more hopeful note, Baba Vanga envisions the emergence of new treatments for incurable diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer, in 2024. She also predicts a major breakthrough in the field of quantum computing.

Baba Vanga's life story adds an air of mystery to her predictions. Born Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova in 1911, she lost her eyesight mysteriously at the age of 12 during a severe storm. When she was eventually found by her family days later, she recounted her first vision, setting the stage for a lifetime of enigmatic predictions and mysticism.