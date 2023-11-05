Enemy Shells Kherson Twice Today, Injuring Five People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled Kherson twice today, injuring five people.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.



"According to the investigation, on November 5, around 11:00, the Russian military once again shelled residential sectors of Kherson city. A 61-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. Also, four more town residents were injured in a shelling of the regional center, which took place around 14:00. The data are being verified," the report says.

Two men injured in Russian shelling ofregion

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, a man was injured in an enemy shelling of Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.