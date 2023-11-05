Turbo Flash Publications Unveils Groundbreaking Publishing Offer Empowering Authors Across India

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Turbo Flash Publications (TFP), a leading name in the publishing industry, is proud to announce a revolutionary new plan that is set to redefine the landscape of publishing in India. For aspiring authors and established writers, this unveiling represents a golden opportunity to publish their paperback books for free, accompanied by a promise of earning 100% royalties.

Unprecedented Offer

With its new plan, TFP makes publishing accessible to authors across India by eliminating upfront costs. Authors can now publish their literary masterpieces in paperback format without the financial barriers traditionally associated with publishing. This groundbreaking offer opens the door to aspiring writers, emerging talents, and seasoned authors, ensuring that every voice finds a platform.

Key Features of the TFP Publishing Plan:



Free Paperback Publishing: Turbo Flash Publications takes the lead by offering free paperback publishing, eliminating financial hurdles and bringing books to life.

100% Author Royalties: Authors receive 100% of the royalties from their book sales, directly translating every sale into earnings, and promoting the value of their craft.

Wide Distribution: Published books will be made available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press Store, and the Instagram Store, ensuring maximum visibility and accessibility to readers.

Publication Certificate: Authors can celebrate their achievements with a printed publication certificate and a digital e-certificate recognizing their contributions to the literary world.

Free ISBN: Each book published through TFP will be assigned an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) for free, enhancing its discoverability and credibility.

Real-time Sales Reports: Authors can stay informed about their book's performance with real-time sales reports, enabling informed decisions about their publishing journey. Author Support: TFP provides robust customer support through various channels, including WhatsApp, email, and phone, ensuring authors receive the assistance they need throughout the publishing process.

Unleashing Creative Freedom

In addition to this exceptional offer, TFP provides authors with the creative freedom to tailor their book's quality and presentation:

- Authors can decide on the book's pricing, affording flexibility in their marketing strategies.

- Customization options include choosing between softcover and center-stapled binding, selecting the size that complements the book's content (A5 or B5), and deciding on the paper type (75 GSM or 100 GSM) and interior print (black and white or colorful).

Optional Design Services

TFP caters to authors with diverse needs, offering optional design services for those seeking professional assistance:

- Paperback Book Designing (Starter): A cost-effective package at ₹999 for authors in need of basic design elements.

- Paperback Book Designing (Premium): A comprehensive design service package at ₹2499, ensuring a polished and professional look for the book.

- eBook Designing: For authors tapping into the digital market, TFP provides eBook design services at ₹999.

Join the Publishing Revolution

Turbo Flash Publications is poised to revolutionize the Indian literary landscape by making publishing more accessible and rewarding for authors. With its user-friendly platform and comprehensive support, authors can bring their literary dreams to life while retaining creative control and reaping the rewards of their craft.

For more information about this game-changing offer or to get started on your publishing journey, visit or WhatsApp at +91 6202628990.

About Turbo Flash Publications

Turbo Flash Publications is a leading publishing company based in India, dedicated to empowering authors and writers to share their stories with the world. With a commitment to quality, accessibility, and creative freedom, TFP is set to redefine the publishing industry in India.