Al Afdal Medicare Marks International Brain Tumour Awareness Week

Doha, Qatar: Al Afdal Medicare, a prominent healthcare provider in Qatar during an awareness campaign encouraged the public to know and address the signs of brain tumours in adults and children.

The campaign coincides with the International Brain Tumour Awareness Week from October 28 to November 4.

A brain tumour, whether malignant or non-malignant can present various symptoms, which should not be ignored.

These symptoms include behavioural and cognitive changes, dizziness, unsteadiness, double or blurred vision, frequent headaches, hearing impairment, morning nausea and vomiting, seizures, and weakness or paralysis, etc.

Al Afdal Medicare encourages everyone to prioritise their health, seek medical attention when necessary, and take advantage of available healthcare services.

“If you or someone you care about experiences any of these symptoms, we strongly encourage you to consult a medical professional. Early detection and intervention are crucial for brain health,” said a spokesperson at Al Afdal Medicare.

A brain tumour is a mass or development of abnormal cells in your brain that causes symptoms such as headaches and nausea. There are several distinct forms of brain tumours.

The majority of brain tumours are noncancerous - benign, although a small number of brain tumours are cancerous - malignant. Brain tumours can start in the brain itself, or they can begin in other parts of the body and spread to the brain, which is often called secondary or metastatic brain tumours.

The statistics from the National Cancer Registry at the Ministry of Public Health indicate that brain cancer tumours in Qatar are the eighth most common cancer among males in the country.

International Brain Tumour Awareness Week 2023 is a dedicated week-long observance that aims to raise awareness about brain tumours and their impact on individuals and their families.

It provides an opportunity to educate the public about brain tumours, their early detection, treatment options, and the need for ongoing research and support services.

It also serves as a time to show solidarity with those affected by brain tumours and to advocate for improved care and resources for patients and their caregivers.

“Al Afdal Medicare is dedicated to providing convenient and high-quality healthcare services to the community. Our team of dedicated healthcare professionals, including nurses and caregivers, believe in the importance of caregiving as a sacred relationship with the families they serve,” said a spokesperson at Al Afdal Medicare.

The spokesperson added,“Al Afdal Medicare is committed to promoting overall wellness and ensuring that patients receive the best possible care right in the comfort of their homes.

“We also serve high-end clients in corporate, luxury service brands, luxury business groups, and chartered travel planes with patients, offering elite medical professionals and staff.”

By observing International Brain Tumour Awareness Week, Al Afdal Medicare reaffirms its dedication to the community's health and well-being, providing support and assistance to those facing health challenges.