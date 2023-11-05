Qatar's Barshim Appointed Member Of OCA Athletes' Body

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has appointed Qatar's Mutaz Barshim (pictured) as member of its Athletes' Committee within three additional members of the elected committee during the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The OCA held its Athletes' Committee elections during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. The OCA Athletes' Committee elected 9 members, two athletes each, one male and one female from the OCA's geographical zones.

A total of 26 candidates had announced their nominations, and it is the first time the OCA Athletes' Committee will have elected members. The OCA said that a meeting of the Athletes Committee will be called soon to present the members.