Katara Exhibition Shows Works By 11 Angolan Artists

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of a number of ambassadors and a group of artists, Cultural Village Foundation, Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti opened two exhibitions on Wednesday.

These exhibits are the“Angola - Land of Ancestors and Global Expression” in Building 47 which was held in cooperation with the Embassy of Angola in Qatar, and another exhibition“Decades of a Woman's Legacy” by artist Amna Al Badr, which is held by the Qatar Fine Arts Society in Building 13.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed that the two exhibitions that were opened, although they differed in the topics they dealt with, nevertheless confirm that art is an established human language to express human issues, ideas, history and heritage. This would contribute to reducing the distances between cultures and enhancing opportunities for dialogue and exchange.

He stressed the efforts made by Katara at various levels, whether in cooperation with embassies or by opening up to various parties, centers and associations in order to enrich the local cultural and artistic scene. The opening of the“Angola - Land of Ancestors and Global Expression,” which runs from November 1 to 14, witnessed the presence of Ambassador of Angola to Qatar, H E Antonio Coelho Ramos da Cruz who confirmed that the exhibition falls on the occasion of Angola's National Day. He said that it includes various paintings and artworks by 11 Angola artists from different age groups, to present the depth of the Angolan cultural heritage through their diverse works. Pointing out that the exhibition represents an opportunity to emphasise the ties of friendship and cooperation between Qatar and Angola.



Japan pavilion at Expo showcases culture, green technology Qatar to cut water use in farming by 40% by 2030

Read Also

The theme of the exhibition revolves around the concepts of celebrating the individual and collective identity of Angolans, and the diverse and distinct meanings of their ancestors, national, philosophical, spiritual, psychological, social and cultural, acquired over the course of 48 years. The exhibition comes in the form of building an artistic narrative capable of integrating with human values and diversity for development, while preserving authenticity, individual and collective identity and the values of freedom, as this opens the way for broader options, collaborations and new markets.

The“Decades of a Woman's Legacy” exhibition by artist Amna Al Badr includes 60 artworks of various sizes, through which the artist sought to highlight the ancient heritage of Qatari women through her uniform and identity.