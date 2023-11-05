DI Hosts Lecture On 'Globalisation And Crisis Of Culture'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organised the inaugural lecture for the academic year 2023-2024 titled Globalisation and the Crisis of Culture recently.

The lecture was delivered by Professor at the Robert Schuman Center for Advanced Studies Dr. Olivier Roy and was introduced by President of the DI Dr. Abdelwahab El-Affendi.

The lecture shed light on important questions about how the extension of a global“culture” undermines national or regional cultures, and whether this global culture has an effect in undermining the very concept of culture. It also discussed some important concepts and terms such as culture, authenticity, and globalisation, with the aim of monitoring the interactions and intersections between them.

At the beginning of his lecture, Dr. Roy stated that he doesn't consider culture to be separate from politics, but believes that each of them has different dynamics, logic, and ways of functioning. On one hand, culture is linked to social and religious matters, and on the other hand, there is a relationship between globalization, individualism, and culture pointing out that the crisis of culture affects politics and human mobility.

He also touched on what he called the concept of cultural authenticity, clarifying that, in this context, there are communities claiming that certain material and non-material cultures belong to them and are possessed by them more than other societies giving the examples of Latin America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

Dr. Olivier Roy raised the question of whether it is possible to return to real authenticity. He clarified, in this aspect, that globalization is inevitable and that it is a reality that cannot be avoided, escaped from, or ignored. Instead, it must be used and utilized in every possible way to do better things that serve culture and seek to resolve the successive crises that have affected it. The faculty and the students of the DI as well as the researchers of the Arab Centre for Research attended the lecture and participated with questions and inputs at the end of the lecture which were centred around the reactions to globalization by various countries around the world.

Dr. Olivier Roy is a Professor at the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and is also an Adjunct Professor at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence. He has authored several notable works including“Islam and Secularism,”“The Failure of Political Islam,” and“Holy Ignorance.”

This inaugural lecture is the seventh in the series of annual inaugural lectures organised by the DI which has become a yearly tradition to host a distinguished academic figure every academic year.