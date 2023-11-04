EC President Outlines Ukraine's Reforms Yet To Be Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a surprise visit to Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen noted Ukraine's progress in implementing the Commission's seven recommendations on the path towards EU membership, as well as outlined the country's remaining reforms that are yet to be completed.

The relevant speech was delivered by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the website of the European Commission.

“And you have made great strides, much greater than anyone expected from a country at war. You are undergoing deep reforms, while fighting a full-scale war. The goal is truly within reach. Continuing to strengthen even further your anti-corruption efforts, passing the law on lobbying, strengthening the asset declaration framework in two aspects and addressing the remaining recommendations of the Venice Commission on national minorities, including education – these are measures that are necessary to fulfil completely the seven steps,” von der Leyen said.

In her opinion, Ukraine can make it, and can make it swiftly.

“You have already completed way over 90%. And we will continue to provide all the technical and political support you need. I am confident that you can reach your ambitious goal: That is, for the historic decision to open the process of accession negotiations to be taken already this year,” von der Leyen added.

The President of the European Commission recalled that they presented the seven necessary steps to accompany Ukraine's candidate status on its way towards the European Union a year ago.

“Some said they were too ambitious. But your reaction was extraordinary. All your democratic institutions have mobilised at maximum to fulfil the desire of the Ukrainian people. As President Zelenskyy said, you did not ask for discounts or shortcuts. Instead, you have shown that Ukrainian democracy can deliver,” von der Leyen noted.

The President of the European Commission praised the reforms that Ukraine had already implemented, such as the constitutional justice reform; the selection of the High Council of Justice; the Anti-Corruption Programme; progress against money laundering; important measures to curb the oligarchs' grip on the country's public life; the new media law; and progress on national minorities.

“We know that this has not always been easy. But this is the normal path of any democracy. We discuss. We disagree. We discuss even harder. Then, we find solutions. And then, we deliver,” von der Leyen concluded.

A reminder that, on November 8, 2023, the European Commission is expected to present its report on Ukraine's progress in implementing the key reforms.