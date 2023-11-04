Turkish, German Universities Celebrate 10Th Year Of Dual Degree Law Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish and German universities celebrated the 10th anniversary
of their dual-degree undergraduate law program Friday ,
Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The program, a collaborative effort between the law faculties of
Cologne and Altinbas universities, has been a source of great
pride, according to Ali Altinbas, Chairman of the Board of Trustees
of Altinbas University.
"Eleven years ago, the joint program of the law faculties of
Cologne and Altinbas universities, which led to the dual-degree law
program, fills us with the greatest pride," Altinbas said at the
graduation ceremony of the 2022-2023 academic year dual-degree
Turkish-German law bachelor's program.
Heinz Peter Mansel, a lecturer from Cologne University,
highlighted their extensive experience in dual-degree programs,
particularly at the University of Cologne.
In addition to the double degree law program with Altinbas
University, Cologne University also offers similar programs with
Sorbonne University in France, Italy and the UK.
"Graduates of such dual-degree programs often attain prominent
positions in the business world, and when these programs were first
established, Altinbas University and Cologne University pioneered
the first dual-degree law program between Turkey and Germany," said
Mansel.
Aysegul Altinbas, the coordinator of the double-diploma law
undergraduate program at the Turkish university, emphasized the
program's significance in the past decade.
Noting that they graduated from the program for the seventh year
Friday at the event, she said:“We are extremely pleased to see our
graduates occupying significant positions in the business world.
This cooperation was made possible through the collaborative
efforts of the University of Cologne."
