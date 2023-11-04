Turkish, German Universities Celebrate 10Th Year Of Dual Degree Law Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish and German universities celebrated the 10th anniversary of their dual-degree undergraduate law program Friday , Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The program, a collaborative effort between the law faculties of Cologne and Altinbas universities, has been a source of great pride, according to Ali Altinbas, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Altinbas University.

"Eleven years ago, the joint program of the law faculties of Cologne and Altinbas universities, which led to the dual-degree law program, fills us with the greatest pride," Altinbas said at the graduation ceremony of the 2022-2023 academic year dual-degree Turkish-German law bachelor's program.

Heinz Peter Mansel, a lecturer from Cologne University, highlighted their extensive experience in dual-degree programs, particularly at the University of Cologne.

In addition to the double degree law program with Altinbas University, Cologne University also offers similar programs with Sorbonne University in France, Italy and the UK.

"Graduates of such dual-degree programs often attain prominent positions in the business world, and when these programs were first established, Altinbas University and Cologne University pioneered the first dual-degree law program between Turkey and Germany," said Mansel.

Aysegul Altinbas, the coordinator of the double-diploma law undergraduate program at the Turkish university, emphasized the program's significance in the past decade.

Noting that they graduated from the program for the seventh year Friday at the event, she said:“We are extremely pleased to see our graduates occupying significant positions in the business world. This cooperation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the University of Cologne."