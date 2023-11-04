Small Missile Ship Hit At Shipyard In Kerch - Social Networks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A small missile ship Karakut under construction has been hit at a shipyard in Kerch. The fire is currently being extinguished.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

"A small missile ship under construction of Project 22800 Karakurt has been hit at a shipyard in Kerch," the report says.

In another post on Telegram, it is noted that a fire broke out at the shipyard in Kerch.

"Fire trucks headed towards the shipyard in Kerch, followed by trucks with Russian soldiers, according to our subscriber," the Crimea Wind reports.

The Telegram channel also published a relevant video.

As reported, explosions in Ukraine's territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops, particularly in Crimea, are occurring more often, and enemy ammunition depots and enemy manpower are being destroyed. Ukrainian partisans are also making life difficult for the invaders in the occupied territories.