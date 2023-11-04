               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AZAL Recommends Planning Trip From Baku To Nakhchivan And Back In Advance


11/4/2023 3:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Considering the upcoming long non-working days from November 8 to 12 in Azerbaijan, AZAL recommends purchasing tickets for flights between Baku and Nakhchivan in advance due to the increase in demand for flights.

Peak periods of air transportation are always accompanied by increased passenger traffic and demand for flights.

It is important to note that AZAL pays special attention to the comfort and choice of passengers. Today, the number of daily flights from Baku to Nakhchivan and back is 6 flights per day.

If necessary, the airline is ready to introduce additional flights to meet the demand of passengers.

Tickets can be booked on the official website via the airline's mobile app or purchased at AZAL box offices.

For the convenience of passengers, AZAL provides a video instruction that describes in detail the process of purchasing tickets on the website. The video is available at .

If passengers have any questions, they can contact the call center by e-mail at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.

