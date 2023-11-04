AZAL Recommends Planning Trip From Baku To Nakhchivan And Back In Advance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Considering the upcoming long non-working days from November 8
to 12 in Azerbaijan, AZAL recommends purchasing tickets for flights
between Baku and Nakhchivan in advance due to the increase in
demand for flights.
Peak periods of air transportation are always accompanied by
increased passenger traffic and demand for flights.
It is important to note that AZAL pays special attention to the
comfort and choice of passengers. Today, the number of daily
flights from Baku to Nakhchivan and back is 6 flights per day.
If necessary, the airline is ready to introduce additional
flights to meet the demand of passengers.
Tickets can be booked on the official website via
the airline's mobile app or purchased at AZAL box offices.
For the convenience of passengers, AZAL provides a video
instruction that describes in detail the process of purchasing
tickets on the website. The video is available at .
If passengers have any questions, they can contact the call
center by e-mail at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +994(55)
204 65 54.
