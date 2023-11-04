Azerbaijan Capable Enough To Use Public Procurement To Boost Entrepreneurship Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Given the
quantity of funds committed for this reason, Azerbaijan has every
opportunity to transform state procurement into a vehicle to
stimulate entrepreneurship growth, Head of the State Service for
Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Mammad Abbasbayli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a seminar on the application of the new law of
Azerbaijan "On Public Procurement".
"It is possible to use public procurement funds successfully if
transparency is maintained. Our intention is for this money to have
a multiplier effect. Because the rules of doing business form the
foundation of an entrepreneur's activities, it is critical that
they be clear and stable. If we can assure that public procurement
is transparent, professional, and efficient, it would provide a
significant incentive for the development of entrepreneurship," he
said.
Abbasbayli also added that more than 7 billion manat ($4.1
billion) are expected to be spent on public procurement from
Azerbaijan's budget this year.
He reminded us that last year, 6.8 billion manat ($3.9 billion)
were spent from the Azerbaijani budget on public procurement to
ensure the activity of state institutions.
