EU To Go On Backing Azerbaijan's Mine Threat Elimination Efforts - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan considers the demining of territories among its top priorities, the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to the country, Ambassador Peter Michalko, said during public hearings held by the Azerbaijani Parliament on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of Explosives on the Ecosystem,", Trend reports.

Hailing the efforts of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Michalko emphasized that the EU places significant importance on its cooperation with Azerbaijan in combating the mine threat.

"We closely collaborate with civil society organizations, and naturally, this includes the issue of mine threat. The EU supports and will go on backing the efforts of the Azerbaijani government in eliminating the mine threat," he noted.

"We are ready to assist in awareness-raising activities in this field," he underscored.

The hearing is organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, and other persons are taking part in the hearing.

