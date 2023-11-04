EU To Go On Backing Azerbaijan's Mine Threat Elimination Efforts - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan
considers the demining of territories among its top priorities, the
Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to the country,
Ambassador Peter Michalko, said during public hearings held by the
Azerbaijani Parliament on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of
Explosives on the Ecosystem,", Trend reports.
Hailing the efforts of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine
Action (ANAMA), Michalko emphasized that the EU places significant
importance on its cooperation with Azerbaijan in combating the mine
threat.
"We closely collaborate with civil society organizations, and
naturally, this includes the issue of mine threat. The EU supports
and will go on backing the efforts of the Azerbaijani government in
eliminating the mine threat," he noted.
"We are ready to assist in awareness-raising activities in this
field," he underscored.
The hearing is organized by the Parliamentary Committee on
Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.
Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev, Chairman of the Board of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, UN
Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, and other persons are
taking part in the hearing.
