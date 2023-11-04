Prosecutors Hand UAH 450M In Seized Funds To Defense Intel, National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian prosecutors handed over UAH 450 million worth of assets seized in criminal proceedings to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard.

That's according to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"On the initiative of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, as part of a pre-trial investigation into the fact of illegal operations of a group of companies with a Russian beneficiary, more than UAH 450 million worth of seized funds were transferred to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The inquiry established that enterprises whose ultimate beneficial owners are Russian residents have been operating in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions.

The group of companies are accused of the appropriation of funds and financing operations aimed at a violent overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, according to the report.

The agency noted that that the ultimate beneficial owner of the business in question could be acting to the detriment of Ukraine's national security.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the bank accounts of the specified companies were seized, and the funds placed in them in the amount of UAH 450 million were transferred to the defense intelligence and the National Guard to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

In general, since the outset of the full-scale war, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has transferred more than UAH 1.5 billion in seized funds to the defense forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in August, the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv handed over to the National Guard motor oils and lubricants that belonged to a Russian company and were seized as part of criminal proceedings.