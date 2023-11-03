Defense Minister Tackles Joint Cooperation With China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed with a Chinese official from the International Cooperation Economic and Development Reform committee, aspects of joint cooperation between Kuwait and China.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of Kuwait Supreme Council for Planning and Development said that the meeting held by the two sides on Thursday evening, reviewed the distinguished relations with the People's Republic of China, which culminated in a historic recent visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The statement added that this historic visit included the signing of seven joint agreements covering several areas, including economic relations, infrastructure, housing, renewable energy, and ports.

The statement quoted Sheikh Ahmad as he emphasized during the importance of moving forward towards implementing the concluded agreements and working bilaterally to speed up its completion, especially in light of the unlimited support from the leadership of the two countries in a way that enhances and supports the common interests of the two countries and places them in a long-term development partnership.

The statement stated that Sheikh Ahmad stressed that Kuwait is looking forward in the near future to begin executive procedures to activate the agreements, leading to launching and implementing development projects.

The meeting, which was held at Seif Palace, was attended by ministers, senior officials from both sides, including China's Charge d'affaires in Kuwait. (end)

