Indian Angels OTT Release: Jio Cinema Starts Streaming 'Angel Investment' Show

Jio Cinema has released 'Indian Angels' which is touted as the world's first angel investment show on an OTT platform. The first two episodes were released on November 3 and will be followed by two episodes that will be streamed on Jio Cinema every week. The show launched by Digikore Studios is based upon promoting startup investment with the help of established business angels.

Abhishek More, the founder and CEO of Digikore Studios, said,"We're thrilled for the debut of 'Indian Angels' .. with the release of two initial episodes."The show involves a panel of accomplished business leaders all of whom hail from small towns but became big entrepreneurs over time and built thriving startups of their own. Indian Angels will also offer an opportunity to viewers to become investors alongside the panel of industry leaders, as per a press release. The show will feature a panel of angel investors including Ankit Agrawal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, founder and Director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd; Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Shobitam."This innovative endeavour places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratising angel investing for all," said a Jio Cinema spokesperson. Shark Tank India, a reality show on entrepreneurship, has gained tremendous popularity. The Sony LIV show features some of the famous business leaders who offered investment to emerging startups.



