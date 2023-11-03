Maneka Gandhi Demands Elvish Yadav's Arrest, Latter Hits Back: 'Aise Milti Hai Ticket?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi demanded the arrest of YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav over the \"snake venom supply case\" on Friday. Yadav then hit back at the BJP MP and asked, \"Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? (Is this how one gets a Lok Sabha ticket).The two engaged in a war of words after Yadav was booked by the Noida Police in connection with a rave party in Sector 49. Elvish Yadav was reportedly booked for using“snake venom\" at the rave party. At least five people have been arrested in connection with the case Maneka Gandhi saidManeka Gandhi told news agency ANI that around a week ago, a raid was conducted in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where eight people were found with eight snakes. \"These people revealed that they were part of a gang that used to supply snake venom as a drug at rave parties,\" she said informed further that the members of this gang mentioned Elvish Yadav's name. \"We contacted the gang to supply snake venom to us for a rave party and as soon as they came with it they were arrested. In this action, 11 snakes were rescued and snake venom was also recovered,\" Gandhi said READ: Elvish Yadav, 'Big Boss' winner and YouTuber, booked for alleged involvement in snake-infused rave parties; Who is he?Gandhi, therefore, called for arrest of the Bigg Boss winner. \"In this case, all these people should go to jail, including the head of this gang, Elvish Yadav. He should also go to jail,\" she was quoted as saying is absconding as of now, the BJP MP alleged. \"This is an act of traitor. A law has been broken. Cobras and snakes die when we take out venom from their bodies,\" she added, Elvish Yadav has rejected the allegations and said that these accusations are false Elvish Yadav saidIn a recent social media, the Bigg Boss winner hit out at Maneka Gandhi and said, \"Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do, Mujh Pe Laga do, Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? (Accuse ISKON temple, accuse me, is this how you will get the Lok Sabha ticket)\".By mentioning International Society for Krishna Consciousnes (ISKON), he was referring to the case wherein Gandhi had allegedly questioned the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas, the Hindu reported, in a video posted on Instagram, said, \"...All these allegations against me are fake and without truth. They are not even 1 percent true.\"He expresses his willingness to cooperate with the Uttar Pradesh Police. \"I request the UP government and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath that even if there is a 0.1 percent chance of my involvement in this, then I am willing to take full responsibility,\" he said also requested the media to not spread any misinformation till then the snake venom caseThe Uttar Pradesh forest department and Noida police conducted a joint raid at Sector 51 Saffron Villa at Noida and busted the gang for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party arrested five persons - Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan and Ravinath - from the banquet hall cobras, a red snake, a python and two other snakes were recovered from the party venue have filed FIR under sections 9, 39,48A, 49, 50, 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and section 120-B of the IPC.(With inputs from agencies)

