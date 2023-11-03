Gulnara Khalilova's Fashion Collection Shown In Bucharest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Gulnara Khalilova's fashion collection has been successfully
demonstrated in Bucharest, Romania.
The fashion show was held as part of the celebration of the
100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic and the 145th anniversary
of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and
Romania, Azernews reports.
The designer's collection "Garabagh and the Turkic World"
astonished the guests of the event themed "Evening of
Romanian-Turkish Friendship, Culture, and Creativity".
On behalf of the organizers, the Romanian-Turkish Chamber of
Commerce and Industry, Gulnara Khalilova was awarded a special
prize in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic for
her contribution to the development and promotion of the values of
the Turkic world. The award was presented by the Chairman of the
Romanian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tamer
Atalay.
Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully
exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA,
Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other
countries.
She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the
traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's
national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education
institutions.
Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers
Association. She also heads the Azerbaijan National Clothing
Center.
