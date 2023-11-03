Gulnara Khalilova's Fashion Collection Shown In Bucharest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gulnara Khalilova's fashion collection has been successfully demonstrated in Bucharest, Romania.

The fashion show was held as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic and the 145th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Romania, Azernews reports.

The designer's collection "Garabagh and the Turkic World" astonished the guests of the event themed "Evening of Romanian-Turkish Friendship, Culture, and Creativity".

On behalf of the organizers, the Romanian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gulnara Khalilova was awarded a special prize in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic for her contribution to the development and promotion of the values of the Turkic world. The award was presented by the Chairman of the Romanian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tamer Atalay.

Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education institutions.

Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers Association. She also heads the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center.