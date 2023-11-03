I'm Not Just A Record Producer I Sing Too RG Qluck Wise

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The culture of music producers releasing their own songs has been rife on the Ghanaian music scene of late and latest to join the bandwagon is RG Qluck Wise, the producer of Nhyira Beat.

According to RG Qluck Wise, contrary to the notion that he is only into beat production and graphic design, he is a consummate musician who also sings.

"I'm not just a record producer; I sing too," said RG Qluck Wise. "I've been singing since I was a kid, and it's always been my dream to release my own music. I'm finally in a place where I can make that happen."

“Most people think I only produce beats for musicians. But I am actually a singer. Very soon the world will know my other abilities in the field of music. I am working on some wonderful tracks with top artistes in Ghana”.

"I'm so excited to finally share my music with the world," Wise says. "I've been working on this album for years, and I can't wait for people to hear it."

Wise said that he is excited to share his music with the world and he is hoping to inspire other producers to pursue their dreams.

“I want to inspire other producers to follow their dreams,” Wise said.

Wise said that he decided to make the announcement now because he is working on a album and he wants people to know that he is more than just a producer.

RG Qluck Wise(born Ashong Wisdom Odai), is preparing to release a song that features two vibrant acts in Ghana, Black Sherif and Yaw Tog. The song, titled 'Judgment Day,' will be released in few days and will be available on music stores for purchase.

Discography:

Nhyira Beat

Fame

Trapping

External Links:

RG Qluck Wise Facebook Page

RG Qluck Wise Facebook Profile

Official Twitter

RG Qluck Wise Instagram

RG Qluck Wise telegram channel