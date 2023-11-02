Ukraine Labels Nestlé A 'Sponsor' Of Russia's War Of Aggression

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Украина признала Nestlé ((спонсором)) агрессивной войны России



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

"Despite Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Nestlé continues to operate in the aggressor country, supplying products to the population and developing its production in the country," the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) said in a statement on Thursday.

Nestlé has therefore joined "the list of international supporters of the war", it added. This designation, given by the agency to international companies, has no legal consequences.

+ Why Western companies still can't quit Russia

According to NAZK, in addition to "feeding the aggressor", the group "also shows Russia itself that it continues to be integrated into the world market, despite the many war crimes committed in Ukraine".

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, many Western companies have chosen to leave Russia. Those that remain are heavily criticised by the Ukrainian authorities, who accuse them of providing financial aid to Moscow.

Asked about the Ukrainian agency's announcement, Nestlé referred to an earlier statement in which it said it stood "by the Ukrainian people and [its] 5,500 employees in the country".

+ Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war chest'

"Since the start of the war in Ukraine, we have drastically reduced our portfolio in Russia and implemented the actions we announced in March 2022," Nestlé said.

In particular, the Group says it has "suspended the vast majority of product offerings" available before the war and "halted all non-essential imports and exports to and from Russia".

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .