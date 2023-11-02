KRCS Chief Calls For Ending Israeli Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Maha Al-Barjas called on the world Thursday to end the ongoing war and the Israeli occupation's massacres against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a joint news conference on signing a cooperation protocol with Egyptian Red Crescent Society, Al-Barjas warned against an imminent humanitarian disaster in the Strip due to the Israeli occupation's blockade.

She noted that most hospitals in the besieged Strip are running out of fuel, and that surgical operations are performed without anesthesia.

She pointed out that Gaza population needs more medicines and medical supplies than food, explaining that bakeries in the Strip will also stop working due to the lack of fuel.

Al-Barjas appealed to international organizations to oblige the occupying power to let fuel enter Gaza in order to operate hospitals and bakeries to avoid a major humanitarian disaster.

She condemned the Israeli occupation's brutal attacks and massacres against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting that 40 percent of the Palestinian victims of the Gaza Strip were children.

Al-Barjas called on all countries all over the world to stop the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the people of Gaza, noting that the Israeli occupation violated the international law and the international humanitarian law.

She said the protocol is a continuation of cooperation between Egypt and Kuwait represented in their Red Crescent societies to face urgent humanitarian needs and difficult conditions of the Gazans.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity Nevin Al-Qabaj said Kuwait has a key role during different crises, including the earthquake of Turkiye and Syria, and Libya's floods as well as what is going on in Gaza.

The protocol is to extend cooperation bridges between Egypt and Kuwait with the aim of entering relief humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, she said.

She indicated that the Egyptian Red Crescent Society is in constant cooperation with the Palestine Red Crescent Society to provide all relief humanitarian aid arrived at Al-Arish from all countries to deliver it to the Gazans through Rafah border crossing.

For his part, Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Delegate to the Arab League Ghanim Al-Ghanim expressed Kuwait's full readiness to provide aid to the Gazans, referring to the Kuwaiti relief air bridge to help them.

He thanked Egypt's authorities for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

He pointed to the strong and deep-rooted ties between the two countries, pointing to Kuwait's appreciation to Egypt, under the wise leadership of the leaderships of the two countries. (end)

