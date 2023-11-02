German Wind Energy Giant To Purchase Equipment Worth 0.5 Bln Euros From Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jürgen Zeschky, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Germany-based
wind turbine manufacturer Enercon, stated that wind energy
equipment supplies from Turkiye are currently at the level of 300
million euros and said that they are planning to produce some large
parts for the turbine models they have produced recently in
Turkiye. He added that the equipment supply from Turkiye can reach
500 million euros.
Recently, German wind energy giant Nordex Group Chief Executive
(CEO) Jose Luis Blanco stated that they supply wind energy
equipment from Turkiye at the level of 600 million euros annually
and announced that equipment supplies from Turkiye will approach 1
billion euros in 2024.
Zeschky answered questions after the meeting titled Wind Energy
Supply Chain Challenges Solutions and Alternatives for the European
Union (EU) Region, organized by the Turkish Wind Energy Association
(TÜREB) and the European Wind Energy Association (Wind Europe) in
the European Parliament.
Stating that Turkiye is a very attractive partner in terms of
wind energy equipment supply, emphasizing its location close to
Europe, Zeschky noted that the market can offer labor and
affordable cost levels.
Zeschky stated that they currently produce the blades,
generators, and towers of Enercon's EP3 model wind turbine in
Turkiye:
"Our supply of wind energy equipment from Turkiye is currently
at the level of 300 million euros annually. We plan to produce some
large parts in Turkiye for the turbine models we have produced
recently. We are actively working to secure the production of
components for our new turbine models with local partners in
Turkiye. This is something we will be doing over the next few years
to build the resource footprint of our latest turbine model. So, I
can say that our equipment supply from Turkiye in the next few
years could reach 500 million euros. We see this in the orders we
receive and see on the horizon in the foreseeable future," he
noted.
Wind energy equipment costs increased by 20 percent
Stating that Turkiye and Europe can work very closely in this
field, Zeschky explained that the wind energy sector has recently
encountered difficulties as much as it offers opportunities.
Zeschky pointed out that wind energy equipment costs increased
by 20 percent due to the impact of Covid-19 and the Ukraine war,
and that this increase was due to the increase in the prices of raw
materials, especially steel, copper and aluminum.
Noting that he does not expect a major decline in the commodity
prices, Zeschky said that he therefore expects wind energy
equipment costs to remain at the same level.
He said that the rapidly increasing interest rates recently pose
a challenge in terms of financing projects.
"Interest rates are an important factor for project financing.
Therefore, securing existing financing and funds at a reasonable
cost is one of the factors that will help the wind industry and
also the supply chain." someone." He added.
"The European wind industry needs a level playing field for
supply security"
Jürgen Zeschky pointed out that the disruptions in supply chains
that started with Covid-19 have been largely overcome, but that the
supply chain of countries, including Europe, is largely dependent
on China to ensure supply security.
Underlining that the supply chain needs to be diversified,
Zeschky said,"Europe's experience in gas supply with Russia has
really been a wake-up call in Europe. When we look at this from the
perspective of the wind energy sector, if we want an independent
and secure energy supply for the sector, we must also provide
services in this field. We need people who can deliver, that is,
European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Speaking from a
wind turbine OEM perspective, what we really want is a level
playing field. We see wind turbines being heavily subsidized in the
US and China. Europe is an independent supply for the wind
industry. If they want to create the chain, the conditions must be
equal here." made said.
Enercon's wind installed capacity in Turkiye is 2.6
gigawatts
Enercon Central Asia, Middle East and Africa Region Chief
Executive (CEO) Arif Günyar also noted that the company has been
operating in equipment production and supply as a pioneer of the
wind energy industry in Turkiye for more than 20 years.
Stating that Enercon's installed wind energy power in Turkiye is
at the level of 2.6 gigawatts, Günyar added that its operations
continue in project management, maintenance, service and other
related engineering fields.
