Apex CIPP Named Ridgid® Dealer And Service Center

Pipe rehab equipment company now a hub for 100-year-old tools brand

- Craig UnderwoodSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Apex CIPP , a leading pipe rehabilitation equipment, service, and training company, announces they are now a Ridgid® dealer and service center, specializing in plumbing and drain cleaning tools.“Everyone knows the reliability and trust built into Ridgid tools ,” states Craig Underwood, general manager of Apex CIPP.“We only sell what we would use on our own jobs, so we are honored to bring Ridgid to our customers.” Underwood believes the brand is an ideal fit for plumbers and pipe rehab contractors.Plumbing inspection camerasDrain cleaning machinesWater jettersFlex shaft machinesPlumbing/leak locatorsSeeSnake® pipe inspection video cameras are a trade staple. The rugged cameras come in a wide range of sizes and can include options such as self-leveling and TruSense, which boosts in-pipe diagnostics and data reporting. They're designed to navigate bends and difficult layouts.“We're pleased to be a Ridgid service center as well as a dealer,” adds Underwood. Apex CIPP offers service and repairs from their Florida headquarters.“Our team knows how important it is to keep your equipment running and making you money.”Ridgid's K9 FlexShaft Drain Cleaning Machines are often the gateway for companies entering the industry. In May, the brand revealed a new K9-12, the smallest of the machines and perfect for at-home blockages. Underwood believes their attainable pricing and durability make them favorable for homeowners and property managers to have on hand.The company ships nationwide from their online store apexcipp and also accepts phone orders. They can arrange product demonstrations and offer expert consultations. Underwood suggests that those considering new equipment or having questions about their existing machines, give them a call. He points out that there could be significant tax benefits for purchases made before the end of the year.Apex CIPP is an independently owned and operated pipe repair equipment , materials and training company. They bring together some of the world's finest industry products and place customer service as their first priority. To learn more visit apexcipp or call 941-300-0441.About RidgidRidgid® has been providing certainty and efficiency to the professional trades by delivering innovative plumbing, mechanical and HVAC tools. Inventing the modern pipe wrench in 1923, RIDGID today has more than 100 patents and 300 products that continue to deliver purpose-built tools to help the skilled trades work with more ease and efficiency. They are part of the Emerson professional tools portfolio that also includes Greenlee® and Klauke®. Visit RIDGID to learn more. ###

