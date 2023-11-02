Promising Colt Geaux Rocket Ride dies following Breeders' Cup injury

(MENAFN) Geaux Rocket Ride, a promising colt in the world of horse racing, was euthanized on Wednesday, marking a tragic development just four days before the highly anticipated Breeders' Cup. The colt had suffered an injury during a workout session leading up to the prestigious event and had faced considerable challenges during his post-surgery recovery.



The news of Geaux Rocket Ride's untimely death was shared by the colt's owner, Pin Oak Stud, through social media. The announcement adds to the somber atmosphere surrounding this year's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita, as Geaux Rocket Ride's demise follows another horse's passing earlier in the week.



Practical Move, a contender in the USD1 million Dirt Mile, collapsed on the racetrack during a gallop on Tuesday. Breeders' Cup officials attributed his death to "a cardiac event." To ascertain the official cause of death, a mandatory necropsy will be conducted.



Geaux Rocket Ride had been a hopeful entry for the USD6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, but his prospects took a tragic turn when he suffered an injury during a workout session. The colt stumbled, leading to his immediate halt by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. Smith dismounted and held the 3-year-old colt's right front leg until assistance arrived last Saturday at Santa Anita. Thankfully, Smith himself escaped injury.



The subsequent evaluation revealed that Geaux Rocket Ride had sustained a condylar fracture, a type of repetitive strain injury resulting in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock. Such injuries typically occur due to the high loads transmitted during high-speed workouts in horse racing.



Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella had earlier conveyed that esteemed veterinarian Dr. Larry Bramlage was en route to California to assess Geaux Rocket Ride and provide an evaluation. Despite the unwavering spirit and determination displayed by the colt, his body never fully recovered from the surgery. His post-operative response was exceptionally rare, rendering him unable to stand up again, even with extensive medical intervention.



Horses unable to stand face elevated risks of complications, including pressure sores, colic, and pneumonia. The loss of Geaux Rocket Ride casts a shadow over the world of horse racing and serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks and challenges faced by these magnificent animals and the dedicated individuals who care for them.

