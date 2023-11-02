Takeshi's Castle To Release Today: When, Where, And How To Watch The Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Takeshi's Castle, the most awaited Japanese game show, will be released in India today, on November 2, 2023. The show will be aired live on Amazon Prime Video and the intriguing aspect of Takeshi's Castle Reboot will feature the voice of famed YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who will play the iconic 'Titu Mamu'. Previously, Javed Jaffery narrated the Hindi version of the show, and he set a high standard. It will be interesting to watch how Bhuvan Bam's incredible voice will add to the show's intrigue.

Trailer

Number of episodes

As shown in the show's trailer, the new Takeshi's Castle will provide its fans with a lot more fun and games. According to multiple media reports, the Takeshi's Castle Reboot version will only have 8 episodes. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the same.

About Takeshi's Castle



Takeshi's Castle is a Japanese game show that aired on the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) from 1986 until 1990. It stars Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano (aka Beat Takeshi) as a count who owns a castle and sets up rigorous physical tests for players (or a volunteer army) to overcome to reach him.

The first season of the Indian version had Javed Jaffery and he was the most loved narrator. The final regular episode aired on April 14, 1989, and was followed by four one-off specials till October 19, 1990.