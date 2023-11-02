(MENAFN) In a recent development that holds significant implications for Ukraine's political and judicial landscape, a district court in Kiev concluded a case that had been ongoing since 2015. The trial centered around five former officers of the disbanded 'Berkut' police unit, internationally recognized for their role in the 2013/14 protests culminating in the violent 'Maidan.'



The charges levied against the accused pertained to their alleged involvement in the shooting of anti-government protesters by snipers in the heart of Kiev on February 20, 2014. Of the four accused, three were sentenced in absentia, receiving terms ranging from five years to life imprisonment, while one was acquitted.



Politically, this trial represents a watershed moment for Ukraine since gaining independence in 1991. The verdicts, though subject to potential appeals, mark a pivotal step in the nation's effort to come to terms judicially with one of its darkest moments—a period often described as both a "revolution" and a "coup." This turbulent chapter saw the ousting of former President Viktor Yanukovich, triggered initially by peaceful protests that later turned violent, amid significant Western involvement. The events leading to regime change and geopolitical realignment unfolded over three months, with the fatal shooting of nearly 50 protesters in February proving to be a critical turning point.



Dubbed the "snipers' massacre" or the "Maidan massacre," the incident was swiftly attributed to Yanukovich and his administration. This attribution appeared to eliminate prospects of domestic reconciliation and solidified narratives propagated by Western and Ukrainian pro-insurgent factions. The crisis was framed as a national struggle for democratic freedom against an allegedly corrupt and oppressive regime aligned with Moscow.



MENAFN02112023000045015687ID1107357377