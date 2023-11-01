Kyrgyzstan To Get $500 Million From World Bank In The Next Five Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank Group announced a new five-year Country
Partnership Framework (CPF) for the Kyrgyz Republic that defines
the strategic focus of the World Bank's engagement with the country
around job creation, natural resource management, and improving
human capital outcomes, Azernews report, citing
24 News Agency.
The Country Partnership Framework lays out a selective and
flexible program for World Bank assistance.
((The World Bank has been a trusted partner of the Kyrgyz
Republic for the last 30 years. The new Country Partnership
Framework responds to the Kyrgyz Republic's National Development
Strategy to 2040 and the National Development Program for
2022-2026. The new partnership strategy will reinforce the efforts
of the Cabinet of Ministers to modernize the economy, promote
inclusive growth, and build a more prosperous future for all,)) the
Kyrgyz Republic's Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev said.
((The World Bank is proud to support Kyrgyz Republic's ambitious
and well-articulated reform agenda,)) said Tatiana Proskuryakova,
World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia. ((Under our new
Country Partnership Framework, we will support the country's
economic transformation with policy advice, technical assistance,
and planned project financing of around $500 million. New
investments will focus on the key priority sectors of energy,
water, and agriculture to create a better and more sustainable
future for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.))
The new CPF is centered around three core pillars aimed at
delivering tangible development outcomes including:
Increasing private sector-led job creation; Improving access to sustainably managed natural resources; Enhancing human capital and economic empowerment of vulnerable
population groups.
The CPF also includes a strong focus on key global challenges
including strengthening climate resilience and reducing emissions;
closing gender gaps; supporting jobs and economic transformation;
strengthening institutions; and reducing fragility risk.
((The Kyrgyz Republic needs to urgently develop a dynamic private
sector that can support sustainable productivity growth and create
jobs across the country,)) said Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for
Türkiye and Central Asia. ((IFC will continue to help increase the
private sector's share in the economy by supporting corporate
governance, aiding the privatization process, helping improve
access to finance with the focus on women-owned businesses and
climate action, and bolstering public-private partnerships for
infrastructure and energy sector development.))
The World Bank's overall mission is to end extreme poverty and
promote shared prosperity on a livable planet. The World Bank's
program in the Kyrgyz Republic currently consists of 22 projects
supporting the modernization and development of various sectors,
with commitments of over $1 billion.
